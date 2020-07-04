2719 Arica Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home: high ceiling, decorative kitchen covers, arches and niches throughout home, rounded sheetrock corners, upgraded light fixtures. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator Included. Sprinkler System and Garage Door Opener. Available for immediate move in. Easy Access to Hardy Toll Rd., I-45. minutes away from Old Town Spring, The Woodlands Mal, Mercer Arboretum and Cypress Creek Park at Timber Ln.104 Acre Park. Please call me to schedule an appointment to view this beautiful home.