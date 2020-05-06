24730 Broad Branch Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful 6 bed 3.5 bath home with a 3-car garage situated on a large lot inside a quiet cul-de-sac! Upon entry you are greeted by a beautiful family room featuring engineered hardwood floors, a recessed media niche, a cozy fireplace & a wall of windows that shower the space in natural sunlight! Just off the family room is a formal dining room with direct kitchen access; a true entertainer's dream! Create your favorite recipes in the gorgeous island kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile floors/backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry & ample cabinet space! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious master suite complete with a walk-in closet, engineered wood floors, lots of natural lighting & a luxurious bathroom showcasing tile floors, double sinks, a walk-in closet, a garden soaking tub & a tiled walk-in shower! The 2nd floor houses a large game room & all 5 secondary bedrooms! The home also has a massive backyard with a covered patio! Don't miss out!