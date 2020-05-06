All apartments in Spring
24730 Broad Branch Court
24730 Broad Branch Court

24730 Broad Branch Court · No Longer Available
Location

24730 Broad Branch Court, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Wonderful 6 bed 3.5 bath home with a 3-car garage situated on a large lot inside a quiet cul-de-sac! Upon entry you are greeted by a beautiful family room featuring engineered hardwood floors, a recessed media niche, a cozy fireplace & a wall of windows that shower the space in natural sunlight! Just off the family room is a formal dining room with direct kitchen access; a true entertainer's dream! Create your favorite recipes in the gorgeous island kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile floors/backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry & ample cabinet space! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious master suite complete with a walk-in closet, engineered wood floors, lots of natural lighting & a luxurious bathroom showcasing tile floors, double sinks, a walk-in closet, a garden soaking tub & a tiled walk-in shower! The 2nd floor houses a large game room & all 5 secondary bedrooms! The home also has a massive backyard with a covered patio! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24730 Broad Branch Court have any available units?
24730 Broad Branch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 24730 Broad Branch Court have?
Some of 24730 Broad Branch Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24730 Broad Branch Court currently offering any rent specials?
24730 Broad Branch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24730 Broad Branch Court pet-friendly?
No, 24730 Broad Branch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 24730 Broad Branch Court offer parking?
Yes, 24730 Broad Branch Court offers parking.
Does 24730 Broad Branch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24730 Broad Branch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24730 Broad Branch Court have a pool?
No, 24730 Broad Branch Court does not have a pool.
Does 24730 Broad Branch Court have accessible units?
No, 24730 Broad Branch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24730 Broad Branch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24730 Broad Branch Court has units with dishwashers.

