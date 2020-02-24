24726 Broad Branch Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful two story home on a quite culdesac!! Big back yard with two covered patios that include outdoor speaker connections on both, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Nice size kitchen with granite countertops, large cabinets and plenty of storage, open to the spacious living area with lots of natural light. Nice master bedroom with large en-suite bath, surround sound downstairs, tile flooring downstairs, media/study with french doors and so much more. Come see this one for yourself...and feel right at home!! Just minutes away from BUSH airport. Easy access to 45N, Hwy 59 and the Hardy Tollroad. AND....just minutes away from The Woodlands with dining, shopping and entertainment amenities.HAS NEVER FLOODED!