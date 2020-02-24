All apartments in Spring
24726 Broad Branch Court

24726 Broad Branch Court · No Longer Available
Location

24726 Broad Branch Court, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful two story home on a quite culdesac!! Big back yard with two covered patios that include outdoor speaker connections on both, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Nice size kitchen with granite countertops, large cabinets and plenty of storage, open to the spacious living area with lots of natural light. Nice master bedroom with large en-suite bath, surround sound downstairs, tile flooring downstairs, media/study with french doors and so much more. Come see this one for yourself...and feel right at home!! Just minutes away from BUSH airport. Easy access to 45N, Hwy 59 and the Hardy Tollroad. AND....just minutes away from The Woodlands with dining, shopping and entertainment amenities.HAS NEVER FLOODED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24726 Broad Branch Court have any available units?
24726 Broad Branch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 24726 Broad Branch Court have?
Some of 24726 Broad Branch Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24726 Broad Branch Court currently offering any rent specials?
24726 Broad Branch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24726 Broad Branch Court pet-friendly?
No, 24726 Broad Branch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 24726 Broad Branch Court offer parking?
Yes, 24726 Broad Branch Court offers parking.
Does 24726 Broad Branch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24726 Broad Branch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24726 Broad Branch Court have a pool?
No, 24726 Broad Branch Court does not have a pool.
Does 24726 Broad Branch Court have accessible units?
Yes, 24726 Broad Branch Court has accessible units.
Does 24726 Broad Branch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24726 Broad Branch Court has units with dishwashers.

