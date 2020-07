Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a great one story home that feels larger than it is! The home has a new refrigerator, washer, dryer, and blinds. It is on a quiet street with easy access to I-45 and the Hardy toll road. The floor plan is open with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace. It is perfect for entertaining! The kitchen is spacious. The master bedroom is separate from others with a large master closet. The master bath has a separate tub and shower including double sinks. Make this home yours today!