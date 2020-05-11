2415 Montana Blue Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Charming 4-bedroom one story in Park Spring! Enjoy the laminate wood floors throughout the home and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. The spacious kitchen features a breakfast nook, breakfast bar and island perfect for hosting family gatherings. The kitchen is open to the living room and natural light flows throughout this home. The master suite features 2 spacious walk-in closets, a separate tub and shower and vanity area. This home is available for immediate move-in, so schedule your private tour today!