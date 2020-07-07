24118 Spring Mill Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful and classic design, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms single-family house in Spring, the unit is equipped with air-conditioner, ceiling fan, a cozy wood fireplace ideal for family time, washer and dryer hookups and a garage.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

