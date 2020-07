Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

It all starts with location as this 1-story brick home sits close to I-45, the Hardy Toll Rd, and the Grand Pkwy (99). Granite countertops, Gas range, white kitchen cabinets and plenty of storage. NO CARPET! The back patio not only has a screened-in porch, but it also has additional covered areas and extended pavers. Utility room located inside the home (not in the garage). House is ready for move-in! Did not flood!