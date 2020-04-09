All apartments in Spring
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24015 Spring Way Dr.

24015 Spring Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24015 Spring Way Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24015 Spring Way - Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***

Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1318
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal

Extras: Lovely recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in a well established neighborhood! This home also offers a great living space for the whole family, beautiful high ceilings, spacious bedrooms with more than enough storage space, and plenty of kitchen space. Don't wait this property won't last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE3831308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24015 Spring Way Dr. have any available units?
24015 Spring Way Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 24015 Spring Way Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
24015 Spring Way Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24015 Spring Way Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 24015 Spring Way Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 24015 Spring Way Dr. offer parking?
No, 24015 Spring Way Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 24015 Spring Way Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24015 Spring Way Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24015 Spring Way Dr. have a pool?
No, 24015 Spring Way Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 24015 Spring Way Dr. have accessible units?
No, 24015 Spring Way Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 24015 Spring Way Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24015 Spring Way Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 24015 Spring Way Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 24015 Spring Way Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

