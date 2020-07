Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

RARELY AVAILABLE UNIQUE ONE STORY: Darling home; freshly painted, upgrades include engineered wood floors, tile in the kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances on a private cu-de-sac with no rear neighbors*Designed for living * begin your new year her and entertain friends and family at the holidays* Close to the airport, the woodlands shopping and the toll road*Immediate move in ...Grab it call for an appointment