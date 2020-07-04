All apartments in Spring
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23543 Tree House Lane

23543 Tree House Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23543 Tree House Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A great 3BD/2BA/2GA starter home located in Spring. Open concept, cozy kitchen with breakfast bar area that leads to dining area, plenty of cabinet and counter top space, living area with wood-burning fireplace, new paint and new flooring throughout the house.

Large fenced in backyard, great for children and entertaining family and friends.

Easy access to Hardy Toll Road and I-45, plenty of shopping and restaurants in the area and close to Mercer Arboretum and Botanic Gardens. Spring ISD
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23543 Tree House Lane have any available units?
23543 Tree House Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
Is 23543 Tree House Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23543 Tree House Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23543 Tree House Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 23543 Tree House Lane is pet friendly.
Does 23543 Tree House Lane offer parking?
No, 23543 Tree House Lane does not offer parking.
Does 23543 Tree House Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23543 Tree House Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23543 Tree House Lane have a pool?
No, 23543 Tree House Lane does not have a pool.
Does 23543 Tree House Lane have accessible units?
No, 23543 Tree House Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23543 Tree House Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 23543 Tree House Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23543 Tree House Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 23543 Tree House Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

