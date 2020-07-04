23543 Tree House Lane

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

A great 3BD/2BA/2GA starter home located in Spring. Open concept, cozy kitchen with breakfast bar area that leads to dining area, plenty of cabinet and counter top space, living area with wood-burning fireplace, new paint and new flooring throughout the house.



Large fenced in backyard, great for children and entertaining family and friends.



Easy access to Hardy Toll Road and I-45, plenty of shopping and restaurants in the area and close to Mercer Arboretum and Botanic Gardens. Spring ISD

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.