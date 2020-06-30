23515 Goldking Cross Court

Amenities

3515 Goldking Cross Court, Spring, TX 77373 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 06/10/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Come see this great rental property in Spring. Well maintained home with open family room with fireplace. Kitchen has a medium size island. Refrigerator stays. The master bedroom fits a king sized bed suite. It has a large walk-in closet and bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Private study. Spacious back yard for family fun. Quiet cul-de-sac. Near schools and shopping areas. LISTED BY: TEXANNA PROPERTIES DISCLAIMER: ALL INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND SHOULD BE INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED ON HAR.COM FOR THE LATEST STATUS. [ Published 10-Jun-19 / ID 3021869 ]