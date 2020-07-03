23427 Goldking Cross Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking playground pool garage

MOVE IN READY!!!!!!! Come home to Breckenridge Forest!! Conveniently located between Highway 59 & I-45 with close access to Spring Creek Parkway and the Hardy Toll Rd! Community pool, playground and walking trails! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath features an OPEN family room with HIGH ceilings and gas fireplace! GOURMET kitchen with breakfast bar, tile backsplash, TONS of cabinet space and breakfast nook! PRIVATE master retreat with separate glass shower + garden tub, dual sinks and WALK-IN closet! Spacious secondary bedrooms, formal dining and SO MUCH MORE!! RELAXING backyard with patio -- Perfect for entertaining!! Make the call today!