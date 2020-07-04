Come enjoy this beautiful home in the nestled community of Postwood Green. Walking distance from the schools and community pool just in time for Spring break. This home has great features such as a huge living room space with fireplace. Open concept throughout with large kitchen and breakfast area. This lovely homes features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and storage space is endless. Enjoy the oversize backyard perfect for your gatherings. Come see and lease this home Today! Available mid April.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 23234 Postwood Park Lane have?
Some of 23234 Postwood Park Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23234 Postwood Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23234 Postwood Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.