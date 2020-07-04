23234 Postwood Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come enjoy this beautiful home in the nestled community of Postwood Green. Walking distance from the schools and community pool just in time for Spring break. This home has great features such as a huge living room space with fireplace. Open concept throughout with large kitchen and breakfast area. This lovely homes features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and storage space is endless. Enjoy the oversize backyard perfect for your gatherings. Come see and lease this home Today! Available mid April.