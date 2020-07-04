All apartments in Spring
Last updated February 24 2020 at 4:36 PM

23234 Postwood Park Lane

23234 Postwood Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23234 Postwood Park Lane, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come enjoy this beautiful home in the nestled community of Postwood Green. Walking distance from the schools and community pool just in time for Spring break. This home has great features such as a huge living room space with fireplace. Open concept throughout with large kitchen and breakfast area. This lovely homes features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and storage space is endless. Enjoy the oversize backyard perfect for your gatherings. Come see and lease this home Today! Available mid April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23234 Postwood Park Lane have any available units?
23234 Postwood Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23234 Postwood Park Lane have?
Some of 23234 Postwood Park Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23234 Postwood Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23234 Postwood Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23234 Postwood Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23234 Postwood Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23234 Postwood Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23234 Postwood Park Lane offers parking.
Does 23234 Postwood Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23234 Postwood Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23234 Postwood Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 23234 Postwood Park Lane has a pool.
Does 23234 Postwood Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 23234 Postwood Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23234 Postwood Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 23234 Postwood Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

