23211 Sandpiper Trail

23211 Sandpiper Trl · No Longer Available
Location

23211 Sandpiper Trl, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! This charming, renovated 3 bed/2 bath home in Sandpiper Village. This home features beautiful flooring throughout, high ceilings, ceiling fans, a spacious living room with fireplace, 2 car attached garage and a fully fenced backyard. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, lovely backsplash, stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry. Large master suite, master bathe equipped with granite countertops! Close proximity to I-45, Beltway 8 and 59! Do not miss your chance! Call today to schedule an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23211 Sandpiper Trail have any available units?
23211 Sandpiper Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23211 Sandpiper Trail have?
Some of 23211 Sandpiper Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23211 Sandpiper Trail currently offering any rent specials?
23211 Sandpiper Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23211 Sandpiper Trail pet-friendly?
No, 23211 Sandpiper Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 23211 Sandpiper Trail offer parking?
Yes, 23211 Sandpiper Trail offers parking.
Does 23211 Sandpiper Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23211 Sandpiper Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23211 Sandpiper Trail have a pool?
No, 23211 Sandpiper Trail does not have a pool.
Does 23211 Sandpiper Trail have accessible units?
No, 23211 Sandpiper Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 23211 Sandpiper Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23211 Sandpiper Trail has units with dishwashers.

