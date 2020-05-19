23211 Sandpiper Trail

Amenities
Welcome home! This charming, renovated 3 bed/2 bath home in Sandpiper Village. This home features beautiful flooring throughout, high ceilings, ceiling fans, a spacious living room with fireplace, 2 car attached garage and a fully fenced backyard. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, lovely backsplash, stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry. Large master suite, master bathe equipped with granite countertops! Close proximity to I-45, Beltway 8 and 59! Do not miss your chance! Call today to schedule an appointment!