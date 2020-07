Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 1 story home in Spring area. Home is located in great neighborhood. Large family room with fireplace and ceiling fan. Home includes new HVAC system, black appliances, wood flooring throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms, granite countertops, and new fixtures. Large lot with plenty of trees for shade. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.