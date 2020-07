Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Come tour this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome! Mahogany colored floors all throughout the house, excluding the kitchen and bathrooms. Contemporary finishes and color scheme throughout. Enjoy spring and summer days in the quaint patio that is suitable for backyard furniture and BBQing! Spacious master bedroom with en-suite. Minutes away from Highway 45 and Hardy Toll Road. Includes full size washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Contact us for your private tour!