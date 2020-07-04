All apartments in Spring
22103 Jay Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22103 Jay Dr

22103 Jay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22103 Jay Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
- THIS IS JUST WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR! You will love your new home. Walk in to see your crackling fire place and a view of your breakfast bar and luxurious upscale kitchen. You will love the covered back porch where you can relax and enjoy your morning coffee! Updates in 2018 include: Granite Countertops, Kitchen Appliances, Ceramic Tile Floors, Cabinetry and more. There is a lot of space with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The utility room is huge and includes upper cabinetry and room to hang your clothes fresh out of the dryer. There is even a partial garage storage with enough room for your gardening tools, lawn equipment, and a motorcycle. Easy access to I-45, 59, The Hardy Toll Road, Grand Parkway, shopping, the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market and more. Come see it today and come home! Call for appointment and viewing.

(RLNE4627066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22103 Jay Dr have any available units?
22103 Jay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 22103 Jay Dr have?
Some of 22103 Jay Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22103 Jay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22103 Jay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22103 Jay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 22103 Jay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 22103 Jay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22103 Jay Dr offers parking.
Does 22103 Jay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22103 Jay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22103 Jay Dr have a pool?
No, 22103 Jay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22103 Jay Dr have accessible units?
No, 22103 Jay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22103 Jay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 22103 Jay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

