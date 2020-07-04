22103 Jay Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

- THIS IS JUST WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR! You will love your new home. Walk in to see your crackling fire place and a view of your breakfast bar and luxurious upscale kitchen. You will love the covered back porch where you can relax and enjoy your morning coffee! Updates in 2018 include: Granite Countertops, Kitchen Appliances, Ceramic Tile Floors, Cabinetry and more. There is a lot of space with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The utility room is huge and includes upper cabinetry and room to hang your clothes fresh out of the dryer. There is even a partial garage storage with enough room for your gardening tools, lawn equipment, and a motorcycle. Easy access to I-45, 59, The Hardy Toll Road, Grand Parkway, shopping, the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market and more. Come see it today and come home! Call for appointment and viewing.



