Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1 story home with wood look ceramic tile throughout . Newly painted interior (Including ceilings, baseboards and closets). Kitchen has five burner gas range and new dishwasher. French doors lead to the backyard. Lease also includes summer, spring and fall weekly maintenance for front and backyard. Quarterly full pest control indoor and outdoor. Easy access to I45 and Hardy Toll Road and a short distance to 99 and the Exxon Campus