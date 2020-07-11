Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $85 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $25/month. Pest control: $5/month, Technology package (Spectrum cable/internet): $79/month
Pets not allowed
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Excluded dog breeds include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Letter required by Certified Veterinarian for proof of breed, weight, and required vaccinations.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Attached Multi-Level Parking Garage. Please call for more information. Garage lot. Attached Multi-Level Parking Garage. Please call for more information. Surface Lot and Attached Multi-Level Parking Garage: Our community offers parking spaces for each of our residents relative to occupancy guidelines for each apartment.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet