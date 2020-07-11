All apartments in Southlake
Byron
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM

Byron

90 Trophy Club Dr · (817) 587-4560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Up to 8 Weeks Free* on Select Units when you move in by July 15th! *Call for details
Location

90 Trophy Club Dr, Southlake, TX 76092

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 233 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

See 139+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

See 78+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 144 · Avail. Aug 21

$3,520

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1841 sqft

Unit 154 · Avail. Sep 9

$3,570

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1841 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Byron.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
cable included
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
bike storage
hot tub
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Find your new home at The Byron! Our apartments near DFW Airport include details like quartz countertops, tile kitchen backsplashes, and modern wood-style flooring. In each bathroom, residents will find a garden soaking tub that is ideal for relaxing. But the amenities don't end there! Our community is also filled with amazing amenities like a stunning swimming pool with shaded cabanas and car wash detail services. Our Trophy Club apartment homes offer an atmosphere of comfort and beauty to residents, and our location is ideal at our apartments near the DFW airport. If you're looking for a new home close to the best cities in Texas, our apartments near Dallas Fort Worth Airport in Trophy Club are perfect for you. The Byron will be available to rent soon. Contact us to stay up to date on all that is happening at The Byron. The Byron is nestled among high-end ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $85 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $25/month. Pest control: $5/month, Technology package (Spectrum cable/internet): $79/month
Pets not allowed
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Excluded dog breeds include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Letter required by Certified Veterinarian for proof of breed, weight, and required vaccinations.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Attached Multi-Level Parking Garage. Please call for more information. Garage lot. Attached Multi-Level Parking Garage. Please call for more information. Surface Lot and Attached Multi-Level Parking Garage: Our community offers parking spaces for each of our residents relative to occupancy guidelines for each apartment.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Byron have any available units?
Byron has 225 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Byron have?
Some of Byron's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Byron currently offering any rent specials?
Byron is offering the following rent specials: Up to 8 Weeks Free* on Select Units when you move in by July 15th! *Call for details
Is Byron pet-friendly?
Yes, Byron is pet friendly.
Does Byron offer parking?
Yes, Byron offers parking.
Does Byron have units with washers and dryers?
No, Byron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Byron have a pool?
Yes, Byron has a pool.
Does Byron have accessible units?
No, Byron does not have accessible units.
Does Byron have units with dishwashers?
No, Byron does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Byron have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Byron has units with air conditioning.
