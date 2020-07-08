901 Mission Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous single story home on large lot, very open and flowing flr plan with lots of nature light, great for entertaining. Updates include master bath and Jack and Jill bath. Kitchen features NEW quartz countertop and SS appliances. 4th bedroom is currently being used for office with French doors. Volunteer HOA. Walking distance to Southlake Tennis Center, Park and Fitness center. Private, peaceful backyard oasis w diving pool and spa. Oversized CIRCLE DRIVE allows for ample parking. Fabulous Southlake location w Carroll ISD! Peaceful neighborhood with easy access to 114 in a park like setting. Convenient to Dallas, Ft Worth and DFW Airport. Landlord maintains the yard and pool.