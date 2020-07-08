All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 901 Mission Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
901 Mission Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 2:41 PM

901 Mission Drive

901 Mission Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

901 Mission Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Mission Hill Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous single story home on large lot, very open and flowing flr plan with lots of nature light, great for entertaining. Updates include master bath and Jack and Jill bath. Kitchen features NEW quartz countertop and SS appliances. 4th bedroom is currently being used for office with French doors. Volunteer HOA. Walking distance to Southlake Tennis Center, Park and Fitness center. Private, peaceful backyard oasis w diving pool and spa. Oversized CIRCLE DRIVE allows for ample parking. Fabulous Southlake location w Carroll ISD! Peaceful neighborhood with easy access to 114 in a park like setting. Convenient to Dallas, Ft Worth and DFW Airport. Landlord maintains the yard and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Mission Drive have any available units?
901 Mission Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 901 Mission Drive have?
Some of 901 Mission Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Mission Drive currently offering any rent specials?
901 Mission Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Mission Drive pet-friendly?
No, 901 Mission Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 901 Mission Drive offer parking?
Yes, 901 Mission Drive offers parking.
Does 901 Mission Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Mission Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Mission Drive have a pool?
Yes, 901 Mission Drive has a pool.
Does 901 Mission Drive have accessible units?
No, 901 Mission Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Mission Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Mission Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Mission Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Mission Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District