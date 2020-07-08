818 Stratford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous home in Stone Lakes! This home has an over-sized lot, circle drive, and overlooks the lake and fountains, close to schools and shopping. Plenty of room to play in the back yard and has a stunning pool. Double staircase, over-sized rooms with very large master suite. Master Suite has an attached office, or sitting area, or nursery! The kitchen has a large island, great counter space, built in desk with storage. Rent INCLUDES Pool and Lawn Maintenance. Pool Fence is property of current Tenant but can be purchased by new tenant, if desired. Please see media for tenant online application instructions and sample lease.