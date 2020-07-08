All apartments in Southlake
818 Stratford Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:43 AM

818 Stratford Drive

818 Stratford Drive · No Longer Available
Southlake
Location

818 Stratford Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Stone Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous home in Stone Lakes! This home has an over-sized lot, circle drive, and overlooks the lake and fountains, close to schools and shopping. Plenty of room to play in the back yard and has a stunning pool. Double staircase, over-sized rooms with very large master suite. Master Suite has an attached office, or sitting area, or nursery! The kitchen has a large island, great counter space, built in desk with storage. Rent INCLUDES Pool and Lawn Maintenance. Pool Fence is property of current Tenant but can be purchased by new tenant, if desired. Please see media for tenant online application instructions and sample lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Stratford Drive have any available units?
818 Stratford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 818 Stratford Drive have?
Some of 818 Stratford Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Stratford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
818 Stratford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Stratford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 818 Stratford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 818 Stratford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 818 Stratford Drive offers parking.
Does 818 Stratford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Stratford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Stratford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 818 Stratford Drive has a pool.
Does 818 Stratford Drive have accessible units?
No, 818 Stratford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Stratford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 Stratford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Stratford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Stratford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

