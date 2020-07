Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Desirable Timber Lake Neighborhood with awarding Carroll School located on a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by nature tree. High ceiling livings room, bright and light , kitchen with granite counter, double oven. bedroom down with private baths, Huge master bedroom up , wood floor through out all bedrooms, living stairway and hall way. Oversize backyard with diving pool, and pool bath.

House is ready for move in on June 20th