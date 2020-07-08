585 Oak Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Traditional updated showplace with so much elegance! Flexible floorplan with 2 offices (1-up,1-down) or 5 bedrooms. Extensive marble floors, heavy trimwork, plantation shutters, and more! Private master suite down with updated spa-like bath with relaxing jetted tub. Island kitchen features granite-like counters, gas cooktop & convection oven, and glass front cabinets. Backyard paradise with sparkling diving pool & huge yard! Fridge,washer,& dryer included. Lawn & pool service INCLUDED. Pets on a case-by-case basis. NO SMOKING! $ 100 per month discount for 15 or 16 month lease. Lots of house for the $$$. Please review Tenant Criteria and Instructions in supplements. Photos are from prior listing.