Southlake, TX
585 Oak Hill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

585 Oak Hill Drive

585 Oak Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

585 Oak Hill Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Oak Hill Estates Southlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Traditional updated showplace with so much elegance! Flexible floorplan with 2 offices (1-up,1-down) or 5 bedrooms. Extensive marble floors, heavy trimwork, plantation shutters, and more! Private master suite down with updated spa-like bath with relaxing jetted tub. Island kitchen features granite-like counters, gas cooktop & convection oven, and glass front cabinets. Backyard paradise with sparkling diving pool & huge yard! Fridge,washer,& dryer included. Lawn & pool service INCLUDED. Pets on a case-by-case basis. NO SMOKING! $ 100 per month discount for 15 or 16 month lease. Lots of house for the $$$. Please review Tenant Criteria and Instructions in supplements. Photos are from prior listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Oak Hill Drive have any available units?
585 Oak Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 585 Oak Hill Drive have?
Some of 585 Oak Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Oak Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
585 Oak Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Oak Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 585 Oak Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 585 Oak Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 585 Oak Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 585 Oak Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 585 Oak Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Oak Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 585 Oak Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 585 Oak Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 585 Oak Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Oak Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 585 Oak Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 585 Oak Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 585 Oak Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

