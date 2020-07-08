All apartments in Southlake
575 Cherry Ln

575 Cherry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

575 Cherry Lane, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 01/15/20 Southlake Duplex Apt for Rent - CISD - Jan 2020 - Property Id: 188602

Under complete renovation for next tenant. Great location just minutes from Southlake Town Square with easy highway access. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment that is part of a 1 acre property. Fenced backyard for privacy and rural surroundings in the center of town. Add $500 additional deposit per small pet. Photos are of adjacent unit renovated 2019.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188602
Property Id 188602

(RLNE5390901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Cherry Ln have any available units?
575 Cherry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 575 Cherry Ln have?
Some of 575 Cherry Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Cherry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
575 Cherry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Cherry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 Cherry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 575 Cherry Ln offer parking?
No, 575 Cherry Ln does not offer parking.
Does 575 Cherry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 Cherry Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Cherry Ln have a pool?
No, 575 Cherry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 575 Cherry Ln have accessible units?
No, 575 Cherry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Cherry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 Cherry Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 575 Cherry Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 Cherry Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

