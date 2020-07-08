575 Cherry Ln

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 01/15/20 Southlake Duplex Apt for Rent - CISD - Jan 2020 - Property Id: 188602



Under complete renovation for next tenant. Great location just minutes from Southlake Town Square with easy highway access. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment that is part of a 1 acre property. Fenced backyard for privacy and rural surroundings in the center of town. Add $500 additional deposit per small pet. Photos are of adjacent unit renovated 2019.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188602

Property Id 188602



(RLNE5390901)