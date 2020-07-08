All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 508 San Juan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
508 San Juan Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:05 AM

508 San Juan Drive

508 San Juan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

508 San Juan Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Mission Hill Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1 Acre of your own Southlake! Zoned Carroll ISD walking distance from Carroll High School, beautiful neighborhood with large lot sizes. Circular driveway welcomes you home, chef's dream kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, double oven, granite counter tops, recessed lighting. No carpets, wood flooring and travertine stone flooring in master suite. Remodeled master bath complete with separate all glass shower with duel rain shower heads, soaking bathtub, vaulted ceilings and 2 skylights. Office downstairs can function as bedroom with half bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 San Juan Drive have any available units?
508 San Juan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 508 San Juan Drive have?
Some of 508 San Juan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 San Juan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
508 San Juan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 San Juan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 508 San Juan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 508 San Juan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 508 San Juan Drive offers parking.
Does 508 San Juan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 San Juan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 San Juan Drive have a pool?
No, 508 San Juan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 508 San Juan Drive have accessible units?
No, 508 San Juan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 508 San Juan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 San Juan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 San Juan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 San Juan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District