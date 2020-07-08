508 San Juan Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

1 Acre of your own Southlake! Zoned Carroll ISD walking distance from Carroll High School, beautiful neighborhood with large lot sizes. Circular driveway welcomes you home, chef's dream kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, double oven, granite counter tops, recessed lighting. No carpets, wood flooring and travertine stone flooring in master suite. Remodeled master bath complete with separate all glass shower with duel rain shower heads, soaking bathtub, vaulted ceilings and 2 skylights. Office downstairs can function as bedroom with half bath.