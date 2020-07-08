All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 4601 TW King Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
4601 TW King Rd.
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:50 PM

4601 TW King Rd.

4601 T W King Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4601 T W King Rd, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3/2 mobile home for rent in sought-after city of Southlake! Beautiful wooded park located close to shopping and in the Southlake School District. Leases for $1050 a month and tenant pays $65 for water and trash in addition to the monthly rent. This home is a must see! **Inside photos to come soon!**

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 TW King Rd. have any available units?
4601 TW King Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
Is 4601 TW King Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4601 TW King Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 TW King Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 TW King Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4601 TW King Rd. offer parking?
No, 4601 TW King Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4601 TW King Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 TW King Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 TW King Rd. have a pool?
No, 4601 TW King Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4601 TW King Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4601 TW King Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 TW King Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 TW King Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 TW King Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 TW King Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District