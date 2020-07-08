4490 Saddle Ridge Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Carroll iSD open enrollment or NWISD. Vintage two story home in the rural horse country of North Southlake. We just finished whole house update. Includes a pool, gazebo and stable on a wooded 1.5+ acre approx. Minutes from Lake Grapevine. Large wrap around porch, claw foot tub, an abundance of wood flooring. All wallpaper removed from master bath.



Weekly pool service and annual septic service INCLUDED with lease. Horse option available. Renters Insurance Required. Available Now. Agent Builder Owner.



Available Now - Shown By Appointment Only