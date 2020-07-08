All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 4490 Saddle Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
4490 Saddle Ridge Road
Last updated October 26 2019 at 10:50 PM

4490 Saddle Ridge Road

4490 Saddle Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4490 Saddle Ridge Road, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Carroll iSD open enrollment or NWISD. Vintage two story home in the rural horse country of North Southlake. We just finished whole house update. Includes a pool, gazebo and stable on a wooded 1.5+ acre approx. Minutes from Lake Grapevine. Large wrap around porch, claw foot tub, an abundance of wood flooring. All wallpaper removed from master bath.

Weekly pool service and annual septic service INCLUDED with lease. Horse option available. Renters Insurance Required. Available Now. Agent Builder Owner.

Available Now - Shown By Appointment Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4490 Saddle Ridge Road have any available units?
4490 Saddle Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 4490 Saddle Ridge Road have?
Some of 4490 Saddle Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4490 Saddle Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4490 Saddle Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4490 Saddle Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 4490 Saddle Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 4490 Saddle Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 4490 Saddle Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 4490 Saddle Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4490 Saddle Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4490 Saddle Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 4490 Saddle Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 4490 Saddle Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 4490 Saddle Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4490 Saddle Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4490 Saddle Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4490 Saddle Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4490 Saddle Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District