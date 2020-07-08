All apartments in Southlake
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:29 AM

2992 Lake Dr

2992 Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2992 Lake Drive, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage ranch style home with good-sized back yard is located in a nice country setting in Southlake and is in their exceptional school district. The 4th Bedroom could double as an office. This one shouldn't last long! Application Fee $49 per applicant 18 years and older. Limit one dog 40lbs or less. No aggressive breeds. No cats. Pet deposit of $500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2992 Lake Dr have any available units?
2992 Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 2992 Lake Dr have?
Some of 2992 Lake Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2992 Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2992 Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2992 Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2992 Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2992 Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2992 Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 2992 Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2992 Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2992 Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 2992 Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2992 Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 2992 Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2992 Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2992 Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2992 Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2992 Lake Dr has units with air conditioning.

