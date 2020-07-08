2992 Lake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage ranch style home with good-sized back yard is located in a nice country setting in Southlake and is in their exceptional school district. The 4th Bedroom could double as an office. This one shouldn't last long! Application Fee $49 per applicant 18 years and older. Limit one dog 40lbs or less. No aggressive breeds. No cats. Pet deposit of $500.