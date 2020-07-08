All apartments in Southlake
1917 White Oak Clearing
1917 White Oak Clearing

1917 White Oak Clearing · No Longer Available
Location

1917 White Oak Clearing, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GET ONE MONTH FREE, WITH 24 MONTH LEASE AGREEMENT! Texas size charmer located in highly desired Southlake Woods. 3900+ sq ft, 4 bedroom, 4 full bathrooms and 3 living rooms. Grand entry with staircase and oversized living rooms. Guest bedroom first floor, with full bathroom. Wood floors and carpet throughout. Open kitchen with large granite island. An abundance of cabinet space. This kitchen is great for entertaining family and friends. All rooms are very large, including bedrooms and bathrooms. Covered back patio and fenced back yard. Location is great. Just minutes from Southlake Town Square. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 White Oak Clearing have any available units?
1917 White Oak Clearing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1917 White Oak Clearing have?
Some of 1917 White Oak Clearing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 White Oak Clearing currently offering any rent specials?
1917 White Oak Clearing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 White Oak Clearing pet-friendly?
No, 1917 White Oak Clearing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1917 White Oak Clearing offer parking?
Yes, 1917 White Oak Clearing offers parking.
Does 1917 White Oak Clearing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 White Oak Clearing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 White Oak Clearing have a pool?
No, 1917 White Oak Clearing does not have a pool.
Does 1917 White Oak Clearing have accessible units?
No, 1917 White Oak Clearing does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 White Oak Clearing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1917 White Oak Clearing has units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 White Oak Clearing have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 White Oak Clearing does not have units with air conditioning.

