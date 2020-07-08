1917 White Oak Clearing

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

GET ONE MONTH FREE, WITH 24 MONTH LEASE AGREEMENT! Texas size charmer located in highly desired Southlake Woods. 3900+ sq ft, 4 bedroom, 4 full bathrooms and 3 living rooms. Grand entry with staircase and oversized living rooms. Guest bedroom first floor, with full bathroom. Wood floors and carpet throughout. Open kitchen with large granite island. An abundance of cabinet space. This kitchen is great for entertaining family and friends. All rooms are very large, including bedrooms and bathrooms. Covered back patio and fenced back yard. Location is great. Just minutes from Southlake Town Square. Schedule your showing today!