Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:36 AM

1409 Whispering Dell Ct

1409 Whispering Dell Court · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Whispering Dell Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This rental home is now available! Great opportunity to get into or stay in Southlake Carroll ISD. Johnson Elementary / Durham Intermediate / Carroll Middle. Walking distance to Johnson. Convenient to the shopping and dining of Southlake Town Center. Amazing location - less than 5 minutes from Highway 114. Well maintained and updated - squeaky clean. 1 acre lot!

Fully updated kitchen. Bathroom remodel will be completed w/o November 4. Freshly painted throughout. Master on main level along with second bedroom that could also be an office or nursery or exercise room. Two bedrooms upstairs are huge! Bonus room off the kitchen. Two car garage. A full 1 acre lot - hard to come by in Southlake. Wonderful neighborhood on a quiet, tree-lined street. Cul-de-sac with no thru traffic.

- 12 month lease, lawn maintenance included = $3,100/mo. If you prefer to cut the yard = $3,000/mo.

Sign a 1 year lease by Oct 31, and we will give you 2 weeks free while we complete the bathroom remodel! Call 205-540-4727 for more details and to schedule a showing. Better hurry; won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

