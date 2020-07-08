1409 Whispering Dell Ct

Amenities

This rental home is now available! Great opportunity to get into or stay in Southlake Carroll ISD. Johnson Elementary / Durham Intermediate / Carroll Middle. Walking distance to Johnson. Convenient to the shopping and dining of Southlake Town Center. Amazing location - less than 5 minutes from Highway 114. Well maintained and updated - squeaky clean. 1 acre lot!



Fully updated kitchen. Bathroom remodel will be completed w/o November 4. Freshly painted throughout. Master on main level along with second bedroom that could also be an office or nursery or exercise room. Two bedrooms upstairs are huge! Bonus room off the kitchen. Two car garage. A full 1 acre lot - hard to come by in Southlake. Wonderful neighborhood on a quiet, tree-lined street. Cul-de-sac with no thru traffic.



- 12 month lease, lawn maintenance included = $3,100/mo. If you prefer to cut the yard = $3,000/mo.



Sign a 1 year lease by Oct 31, and we will give you 2 weeks free while we complete the bathroom remodel! Call 205-540-4727 for more details and to schedule a showing. Better hurry; won't last long!