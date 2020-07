Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

The split floor plan has soaring ceilings in kitchen, built-ins throughout the house with plenty of storage. The home is light and bright with a see-through fireplace and a 1,000 sf sun room that over looks a park like setting in the backyard which has a beautiful pool and spa on a 1.2-acre lot. The lot backs to a creek and is nestled on the end of a cul-de-sac. A great chance to get over 4,100 sf, one-story home in the award-winning Carroll ISD.