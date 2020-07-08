1319 White Wing Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

LANDLORD WILL BE REPLACING CARPETS WITH HARD FLOORING BEFORE NEW TENANT MOVES IN. Very bright home with lots of windows and a gorgeous yard. Huge patio with a custom outdoor kitchen with granite counters. Covered Patio with Pergola. Landlord will approve pets on a case by case basis. No Cats.