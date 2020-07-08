LANDLORD WILL BE REPLACING CARPETS WITH HARD FLOORING BEFORE NEW TENANT MOVES IN. Very bright home with lots of windows and a gorgeous yard. Huge patio with a custom outdoor kitchen with granite counters. Covered Patio with Pergola. Landlord will approve pets on a case by case basis. No Cats.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1319 White Wing Court have any available units?
1319 White Wing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1319 White Wing Court have?
Some of 1319 White Wing Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 White Wing Court currently offering any rent specials?
1319 White Wing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 White Wing Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 White Wing Court is pet friendly.
Does 1319 White Wing Court offer parking?
Yes, 1319 White Wing Court offers parking.
Does 1319 White Wing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 White Wing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 White Wing Court have a pool?
No, 1319 White Wing Court does not have a pool.
Does 1319 White Wing Court have accessible units?
No, 1319 White Wing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 White Wing Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 White Wing Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 White Wing Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 White Wing Court does not have units with air conditioning.
