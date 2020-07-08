All apartments in Southlake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1312 Burgundy Court

1312 Burgundy Court · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Burgundy Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Location! Oversized cul de sac lot with trees! Pool, spa & total privacy. Beautiful inside and out! New wood floors, interior and exterior paint, new roof too! Formal living area with see-thru fireplace. Formal dining area, island kitchen and breakfast room. Open island kitchen to second living area with fireplace. Abundance of counter and cabinet space! Private master suite, luxury bath and view of pool. Second bedroom and full bath downstairs. Oversized utility room. All baths have been updated with granite and fixtures. Upstairs Loft & gameroom and two additional bedrooms. Landlords offer a $5000 appliance package for refrig,washer, dryer or more. These items to remain in home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Burgundy Court have any available units?
1312 Burgundy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1312 Burgundy Court have?
Some of 1312 Burgundy Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Burgundy Court currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Burgundy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Burgundy Court pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Burgundy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1312 Burgundy Court offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Burgundy Court offers parking.
Does 1312 Burgundy Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 Burgundy Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Burgundy Court have a pool?
Yes, 1312 Burgundy Court has a pool.
Does 1312 Burgundy Court have accessible units?
No, 1312 Burgundy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Burgundy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Burgundy Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 Burgundy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1312 Burgundy Court does not have units with air conditioning.

