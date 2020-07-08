1312 Burgundy Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Location! Oversized cul de sac lot with trees! Pool, spa & total privacy. Beautiful inside and out! New wood floors, interior and exterior paint, new roof too! Formal living area with see-thru fireplace. Formal dining area, island kitchen and breakfast room. Open island kitchen to second living area with fireplace. Abundance of counter and cabinet space! Private master suite, luxury bath and view of pool. Second bedroom and full bath downstairs. Oversized utility room. All baths have been updated with granite and fixtures. Upstairs Loft & gameroom and two additional bedrooms. Landlords offer a $5000 appliance package for refrig,washer, dryer or more. These items to remain in home.