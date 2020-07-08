1205 Kirkcaldy Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Location, Location! Carroll ISD! Approximately 15 minutes away from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. In the heart of Southlake and within the Timarron master plan community! Bike to shopping and dining in Town Square. This home stands on half an acre. Neighborhood amenities include nearby trails, two community pools, tennis court and fitness center. When home relax in the salt water pool and spa. Several smart features, remote extending patio shade, motion sensor lighting in hallways, app monitored thermostat and sprinkler system. Multiple living spaces including two office spaces! Large media room. Must see home!