All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1205 Kirkcaldy Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1205 Kirkcaldy Court
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:13 PM

1205 Kirkcaldy Court

1205 Kirkcaldy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1205 Kirkcaldy Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Location, Location! Carroll ISD! Approximately 15 minutes away from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. In the heart of Southlake and within the Timarron master plan community! Bike to shopping and dining in Town Square. This home stands on half an acre. Neighborhood amenities include nearby trails, two community pools, tennis court and fitness center. When home relax in the salt water pool and spa. Several smart features, remote extending patio shade, motion sensor lighting in hallways, app monitored thermostat and sprinkler system. Multiple living spaces including two office spaces! Large media room. Must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Kirkcaldy Court have any available units?
1205 Kirkcaldy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1205 Kirkcaldy Court have?
Some of 1205 Kirkcaldy Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Kirkcaldy Court currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Kirkcaldy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Kirkcaldy Court pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Kirkcaldy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1205 Kirkcaldy Court offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Kirkcaldy Court offers parking.
Does 1205 Kirkcaldy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Kirkcaldy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Kirkcaldy Court have a pool?
Yes, 1205 Kirkcaldy Court has a pool.
Does 1205 Kirkcaldy Court have accessible units?
No, 1205 Kirkcaldy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Kirkcaldy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Kirkcaldy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Kirkcaldy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Kirkcaldy Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District