All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 1116 Merlot Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1116 Merlot Dr
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

1116 Merlot Dr

1116 Merlot Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1116 Merlot Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Versailles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Carroll ISD! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath in Carroll ISD!! Set on nearly 3/4 of an acre in a premier portion of the prestigious Versailles Custom Community, this classically, cape-cod-inspired custom cottage home is the quintessential abode for empty nesters or a close family to enjoy the Southlake Lifestyle!! Within short walking distance to the renowned Southlake Town Center, and located directly across the street from the well-respected Old Union Elementary School (Carroll ISD), this residence offers the very best of convenience and community in a park-like setting with enough outdoor space to enjoy luxurious openness and privacy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3493351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Merlot Dr have any available units?
1116 Merlot Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1116 Merlot Dr have?
Some of 1116 Merlot Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Merlot Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Merlot Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Merlot Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Merlot Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Merlot Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Merlot Dr offers parking.
Does 1116 Merlot Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 Merlot Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Merlot Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1116 Merlot Dr has a pool.
Does 1116 Merlot Dr have accessible units?
No, 1116 Merlot Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Merlot Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Merlot Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Merlot Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 Merlot Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District