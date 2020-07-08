1116 Merlot Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Carroll ISD! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath in Carroll ISD!! Set on nearly 3/4 of an acre in a premier portion of the prestigious Versailles Custom Community, this classically, cape-cod-inspired custom cottage home is the quintessential abode for empty nesters or a close family to enjoy the Southlake Lifestyle!! Within short walking distance to the renowned Southlake Town Center, and located directly across the street from the well-respected Old Union Elementary School (Carroll ISD), this residence offers the very best of convenience and community in a park-like setting with enough outdoor space to enjoy luxurious openness and privacy.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3493351)