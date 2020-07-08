All apartments in Southlake
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:59 PM

1095 Harbor Haven Street

1095 Harbor Haven Street · No Longer Available
Location

1095 Harbor Haven Street, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous 4-4.5-3 with POOL in the Harbor Oaks Addition of Southlake! Lawn care & pool service included! Great schools, quiet setting, spacious rooms, extensive hardwoods, beautiful travertine floors, tray ceilings, gorgeous granite, lovely built-ins & more! 3 living, 2 dining, Formals, wet bar, custom finishes plus Energy Star appliances! Huge master suite features a private study & a 14x6 closet. Master plus 1 bedroom down -2 bedrooms plus 3rd living up. Expansive utility, enclosed sunroom, great backyard & lovely pool! Visit this wonderful home in the heart of Southlake just minutes from Town Square! Barn & pond excluded. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 Harbor Haven Street have any available units?
1095 Harbor Haven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1095 Harbor Haven Street have?
Some of 1095 Harbor Haven Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 Harbor Haven Street currently offering any rent specials?
1095 Harbor Haven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 Harbor Haven Street pet-friendly?
No, 1095 Harbor Haven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1095 Harbor Haven Street offer parking?
Yes, 1095 Harbor Haven Street offers parking.
Does 1095 Harbor Haven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1095 Harbor Haven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 Harbor Haven Street have a pool?
Yes, 1095 Harbor Haven Street has a pool.
Does 1095 Harbor Haven Street have accessible units?
No, 1095 Harbor Haven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 Harbor Haven Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1095 Harbor Haven Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1095 Harbor Haven Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1095 Harbor Haven Street does not have units with air conditioning.

