1095 Harbor Haven Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous 4-4.5-3 with POOL in the Harbor Oaks Addition of Southlake! Lawn care & pool service included! Great schools, quiet setting, spacious rooms, extensive hardwoods, beautiful travertine floors, tray ceilings, gorgeous granite, lovely built-ins & more! 3 living, 2 dining, Formals, wet bar, custom finishes plus Energy Star appliances! Huge master suite features a private study & a 14x6 closet. Master plus 1 bedroom down -2 bedrooms plus 3rd living up. Expansive utility, enclosed sunroom, great backyard & lovely pool! Visit this wonderful home in the heart of Southlake just minutes from Town Square! Barn & pond excluded. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.