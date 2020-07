Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom two bath trailer, off wheels. Carpet replaced December 2017. Lots of space for parking equipment and two large storage buildings. Ideal for business owner needing space for storage and equipment on a budget, but must remain presentable to neighbors. Very quite and close to Lake Grapevine, horse stables nearby also. Square footage does not include the front living area.