Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
103 E chapel downs Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:19 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
103 E chapel downs Drive
103 East Chapel Downs Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
103 East Chapel Downs Drive, Southlake, TX 76092
Chapel Downs
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Nice 4 bedroom home with pool & spa. Large yard. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Landlord pays pool and lawn service.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 E chapel downs Drive have any available units?
103 E chapel downs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Southlake, TX
.
What amenities does 103 E chapel downs Drive have?
Some of 103 E chapel downs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 103 E chapel downs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
103 E chapel downs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 E chapel downs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 103 E chapel downs Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Southlake
.
Does 103 E chapel downs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 103 E chapel downs Drive offers parking.
Does 103 E chapel downs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 E chapel downs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 E chapel downs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 103 E chapel downs Drive has a pool.
Does 103 E chapel downs Drive have accessible units?
No, 103 E chapel downs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 103 E chapel downs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 E chapel downs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 E chapel downs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 E chapel downs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
