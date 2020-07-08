All apartments in Southlake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

103 Clear Lake Court

103 Clear Lake Court · No Longer Available
Location

103 Clear Lake Court, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1 yr-$4500, $4000 for a lease ending 6-19. Prestigious 5-3.5-3 w POOL in Southlake! Gorgeous stone flooring, beautiful hardwoods, stunning wrought iron staircase, extensive molding, lovely granite & so much more! Sitting on just over a half acre, this home boasts 3 spacious living areas, grand formal dining w display case, expansive gourmet kitchen w SS appliances, island, WI pantry & stylish vent hood w tempered glass. Huge 21x15 master w dual furniture-style vanities, jetted tub & frosted glass shower. Features: upgraded fixtures, accent lighting, wonderful built-ins, lovely grounds, perimeter pool fencing, inviting pergola and more. The garage is also equipped w Heat & Air! Owner is a licensed agent in TX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Clear Lake Court have any available units?
103 Clear Lake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 103 Clear Lake Court have?
Some of 103 Clear Lake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Clear Lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
103 Clear Lake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Clear Lake Court pet-friendly?
No, 103 Clear Lake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 103 Clear Lake Court offer parking?
Yes, 103 Clear Lake Court offers parking.
Does 103 Clear Lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Clear Lake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Clear Lake Court have a pool?
Yes, 103 Clear Lake Court has a pool.
Does 103 Clear Lake Court have accessible units?
No, 103 Clear Lake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Clear Lake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Clear Lake Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Clear Lake Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Clear Lake Court does not have units with air conditioning.

