103 Clear Lake Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

1 yr-$4500, $4000 for a lease ending 6-19. Prestigious 5-3.5-3 w POOL in Southlake! Gorgeous stone flooring, beautiful hardwoods, stunning wrought iron staircase, extensive molding, lovely granite & so much more! Sitting on just over a half acre, this home boasts 3 spacious living areas, grand formal dining w display case, expansive gourmet kitchen w SS appliances, island, WI pantry & stylish vent hood w tempered glass. Huge 21x15 master w dual furniture-style vanities, jetted tub & frosted glass shower. Features: upgraded fixtures, accent lighting, wonderful built-ins, lovely grounds, perimeter pool fencing, inviting pergola and more. The garage is also equipped w Heat & Air! Owner is a licensed agent in TX.