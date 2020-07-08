1020 Highland Oaks Drive

Amenities

Located in Timarron! This 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Car home in the award winning Carroll ISD. Spacious rooms, plenty of storage, location to schools, upscale shopping, dining, entertainment, major roads and DFW airport. Large kitchen has stone and tile backsplash, granite counters, tons of cabinets and Butlers Pantry. Generous Master Suite includes his and her closets, separate vanities, separate tub & shower and adjoins a private office with built in desk and book cases. Formal dining and 2 more living spaces down, 3 bedrooms, jack and jill bath, 3rd full bath and well sized game room up. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, fitness room, hike - bike trails and more. Property Owner is Licensed Agent.