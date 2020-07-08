All apartments in Southlake
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
1020 Highland Oaks Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:06 AM

1020 Highland Oaks Drive

1020 Highland Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Highland Oaks Drive, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in Timarron! This 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Car home in the award winning Carroll ISD. Spacious rooms, plenty of storage, location to schools, upscale shopping, dining, entertainment, major roads and DFW airport. Large kitchen has stone and tile backsplash, granite counters, tons of cabinets and Butlers Pantry. Generous Master Suite includes his and her closets, separate vanities, separate tub & shower and adjoins a private office with built in desk and book cases. Formal dining and 2 more living spaces down, 3 bedrooms, jack and jill bath, 3rd full bath and well sized game room up. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, fitness room, hike - bike trails and more. Property Owner is Licensed Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Highland Oaks Drive have any available units?
1020 Highland Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1020 Highland Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1020 Highland Oaks Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Highland Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Highland Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Highland Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Highland Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1020 Highland Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Highland Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1020 Highland Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Highland Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Highland Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Highland Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 1020 Highland Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1020 Highland Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Highland Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Highland Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Highland Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Highland Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

