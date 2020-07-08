All apartments in Southlake
Find more places like 102 Killdeer Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southlake, TX
/
102 Killdeer Court
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:37 PM

102 Killdeer Court

102 Killdeer Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Southlake
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

102 Killdeer Ct, Southlake, TX 76092
Myers Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
on-site laundry
playground
tennis court
Peaceful Community, Wonderful Cul-de-sac, Carroll ISD, Home located in Myers Meadows in Southlake, across Senior High Southlake School. Adjacent to Walking Trail leading to Parks and Playground. Great Open floor plan with 2 Living, 2 Dining, Master bedroom with huge bath and walk-in closet, Laundry room Downstairs. Four bedrooms with walk-in closet, Game room and office loft Upstair. Lots of storage. Updated kitchen with SS Appliances and New Granite Countertop and backsplash. New Hardwood floors downstairs. SS double door refrigerator, Washer Dryer Remains. Large front and back yard. Amenities, WalkingTrail, Reserve, Playground, Ponds, 2 TennisCourts, Basketball. Application though SmartMove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Killdeer Court have any available units?
102 Killdeer Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 102 Killdeer Court have?
Some of 102 Killdeer Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Killdeer Court currently offering any rent specials?
102 Killdeer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Killdeer Court pet-friendly?
No, 102 Killdeer Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 102 Killdeer Court offer parking?
No, 102 Killdeer Court does not offer parking.
Does 102 Killdeer Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Killdeer Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Killdeer Court have a pool?
No, 102 Killdeer Court does not have a pool.
Does 102 Killdeer Court have accessible units?
No, 102 Killdeer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Killdeer Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Killdeer Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Killdeer Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Killdeer Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr
Southlake, TX 76092

Similar Pages

Southlake 3 BedroomsSouthlake Apartments with Garage
Southlake Apartments with GymSouthlake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Southlake Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District