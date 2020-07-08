102 Killdeer Court

Amenities

Peaceful Community, Wonderful Cul-de-sac, Carroll ISD, Home located in Myers Meadows in Southlake, across Senior High Southlake School. Adjacent to Walking Trail leading to Parks and Playground. Great Open floor plan with 2 Living, 2 Dining, Master bedroom with huge bath and walk-in closet, Laundry room Downstairs. Four bedrooms with walk-in closet, Game room and office loft Upstair. Lots of storage. Updated kitchen with SS Appliances and New Granite Countertop and backsplash. New Hardwood floors downstairs. SS double door refrigerator, Washer Dryer Remains. Large front and back yard. Amenities, WalkingTrail, Reserve, Playground, Ponds, 2 TennisCourts, Basketball. Application though SmartMove