101 Watermere Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony gym range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Isle at Watermere Southlake is located on the beautiful grounds of a resort-style, independent living campus with landscaped walking trails, two lakes, a bridge and many other amenities and activities that are shared by our residents.

We have the only Assisted Living Wellness Center in the area that offers outpatient therapy services with a full range of strength building and balance and fitness programs that can be tailored to your goals. Our social, recreational, educational and wellness programs are plentiful and varied because we want you to be engaged in “life at the Isle” as much as possible. Rent starts at $4185