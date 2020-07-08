1009 Evergreen Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub media room new construction

Best Location in Southlake Town Square! Stunning Brand new CalAtlantic 5Bed and 6.1 Bath home located walkable distance to Southlake Town square, restaurant and shopping with close proximity to all CISD schools. Breathtaking entry with beautiful spiral stair , Expensive lighting great & great high ceilings. Dream kitchen with large island, built in oven, Wolf range, walk in pantry, game room and media room is down stairs, 2 built in bars with wine cellar, perfect for entertaining and Open to great room. All the bedrooms a very large size, the master suite features a spectacular walk in closet &spa like master bath.Upstairs there are 3 spacious bed-bath,large game room & over looking large patio. 4 Car garages!