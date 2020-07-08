All apartments in Southlake
1009 Evergreen Place

1009 Evergreen Place · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Evergreen Place, Southlake, TX 76092

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Best Location in Southlake Town Square! Stunning Brand new CalAtlantic 5Bed and 6.1 Bath home located walkable distance to Southlake Town square, restaurant and shopping with close proximity to all CISD schools. Breathtaking entry with beautiful spiral stair , Expensive lighting great & great high ceilings. Dream kitchen with large island, built in oven, Wolf range, walk in pantry, game room and media room is down stairs, 2 built in bars with wine cellar, perfect for entertaining and Open to great room. All the bedrooms a very large size, the master suite features a spectacular walk in closet &spa like master bath.Upstairs there are 3 spacious bed-bath,large game room & over looking large patio. 4 Car garages!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Evergreen Place have any available units?
1009 Evergreen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 1009 Evergreen Place have?
Some of 1009 Evergreen Place's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Evergreen Place currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Evergreen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Evergreen Place pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Evergreen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 1009 Evergreen Place offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Evergreen Place offers parking.
Does 1009 Evergreen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Evergreen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Evergreen Place have a pool?
No, 1009 Evergreen Place does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Evergreen Place have accessible units?
No, 1009 Evergreen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Evergreen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Evergreen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Evergreen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Evergreen Place does not have units with air conditioning.

