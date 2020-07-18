All apartments in Sherman
808 Western Hills Dr
808 Western Hills Dr

808 Western Hills Drive · (903) 420-4909
Location

808 Western Hills Drive, Sherman, TX 75092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2.5 baths, $3600 · Avail. now

$3,600

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 4848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Real Nice Executive Home Rental in Sherman 5/2.5!! - Property Id: 313569

Please call 903-420-4909 to schedule viewing.

Rental Terms
• Rent: $3,600
• Security Deposit: $3,600

Pet Policy
• No cats allowed
• Dogs allowed, no breed restrictions with $25 per pet monthly fee

Owner financing also available with $10,000-$20,000
down, no hassles, no banks, easy qualifying, bad credit ok!

Rent to own program also available. Please reach out to us for more info at 903-420-4909
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/808-western-hills-dr-sherman-tx/313569
Property Id 313569

(RLNE5946998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Western Hills Dr have any available units?
808 Western Hills Dr has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
Is 808 Western Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
808 Western Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Western Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Western Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 808 Western Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 808 Western Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 808 Western Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Western Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Western Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 808 Western Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 808 Western Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 808 Western Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Western Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Western Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Western Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Western Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
