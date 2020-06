Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

A beautiful 1 story 3/2 upgraded w\ new soft close cabinets, stainless appliances, granite tops all overlooking an open living room. The master retreat is tucked away w\ large closets, awesome tub, walk in tile tub and total privacy. All bedrooms have new soft plush carpet. The secondary rooms are perfectly sized w\ walk in closets. Out back is an Oasis on 3/4 of an acre. Grow your own vegetables in the fenced garden.