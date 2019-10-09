All apartments in Shavano Park
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

105 Hunters Branch St.

105 Hunters Branch South · No Longer Available
Location

105 Hunters Branch South, Shavano Park, TX 78231
Shavano Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Spread out in two homes! 3 bd/2bth & 2bd/1bth casita (3,700+ sq.ft. of living space) on 1-acre! - Spread out in two homes! 3 bd/2bth & 2bd/1bth casita (3,700+ sq.ft. of living space) on 1-acre! Fresh stainless appliances and granite counters with glistening subway splash. Expansive attic space and imagination, and you're in luck! Spacious .7+acres for country feel, yet still inside 1604 in preferred Shavano Park! Need less room? Rent the main home without casita at $2,500!

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com. $500 will be due per approved pet at move in of which $200 is a non-refundable fee.

***Important Information For Leasing***
-
$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,274 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5172768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Hunters Branch St. have any available units?
105 Hunters Branch St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shavano Park, TX.
Is 105 Hunters Branch St. currently offering any rent specials?
105 Hunters Branch St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Hunters Branch St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Hunters Branch St. is pet friendly.
Does 105 Hunters Branch St. offer parking?
No, 105 Hunters Branch St. does not offer parking.
Does 105 Hunters Branch St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Hunters Branch St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Hunters Branch St. have a pool?
No, 105 Hunters Branch St. does not have a pool.
Does 105 Hunters Branch St. have accessible units?
No, 105 Hunters Branch St. does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Hunters Branch St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Hunters Branch St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Hunters Branch St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Hunters Branch St. does not have units with air conditioning.
