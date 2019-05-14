104 Brown Terrace

Amenities

Wake to the whisper of crashing waves and natural wonder at an incredibly rare lake house in North Dallas, only a few minutes from I 35E. Enjoy a private oasis with a large lot attached to an astounding waterfront preservation area that boasts both majestic towering trees and gorgeous lakefront views. The 2008 built home matches the exterior's beauty. Spacious kitchen with granite, walk in 2 person shower, waterproof wood plank tile, shiplap accents and a 450 sq ft raised porch perfect for entering or relaxing!