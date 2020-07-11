23 Apartments for rent in Selma, TX with move-in specials
" I'm just out of Austin bound for San Antone/ With the radio blastin' and the bird dog on/ There's a speed trap up ahead in Selma Town/ But no local yokel gonna shut me down" - Steve Earle
The city of Selma is located in central Texas and considered to be a part of the San Antonio Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is only 16 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio, just as you cross Cibolo Creek on I-35. First settled in 1847, Selma has been little more than a speed trap for Texans traveling from San Antonio to Austin during the latter part of the 20th century. However, it has finally begun to grow and prosper from an economic standpoint, as opposed to earning its keep on money from those who drive too fast. Economically speaking, the horse track, Retama Park is a huge boon for Selma. Open daily for simulcast events, the live track is open every summer from June through August for the best horse racing Texas has to offer! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Selma apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Selma apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.