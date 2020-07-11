Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Selma, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Selma apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month's...
15 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Results within 5 miles of Selma
20 Units Available
Hills of Park North
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
868 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, basketball court, clubhouse. Easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, public transit, shopping, dining, entertainment.
45 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Results within 10 miles of Selma
75 Units Available
Oakwell Farms
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
19 Units Available
Stone Oak
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
25 Units Available
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Your Day Your Own.If luxury and convenience are what you seek, look no further than Lenox Overlook.
14 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
42 Units Available
Lorrence Creek
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$725
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$680
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
924 sqft
An updated community in a park-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous and include two tiered pools, aerobics room, dog park, and business center. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, lots of storage, and high ceilings.
12 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
6 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
89 Units Available
Summerglen
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$993
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1145 sqft
Welcome Home to Edge and Stone
25 Units Available
Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1448 sqft
Apartments in this community feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's a media room, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Community is located near Highway 281, with plenty of shopping and dining options.
25 Units Available
Sunrise
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
39 Units Available
Sun Gate
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
12 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
28 Units Available
Stone Oak
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Overlook at Stone Oak Park Apartments is a, gated, pet-friendly apartment community located in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio, Texas. The peaceful setting in the North East Independent School District is convenient to everything.
17 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$778
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1270 sqft
Luxury apartments located just minutes from Fort Sam Houston, Randolf Air Force Base and the airport. Community has a business center and pool. Units feature balconies, dining areas and walk-in closets.
36 Units Available
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1483 sqft
The Redland in San Antonio offers quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in a modern apartment setting. Each unit has a patio or balcony. A gorgeous pool at the center of the complex awaits you.
52 Units Available
Stone Oak
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1339 sqft
Convenient to Highways 281 and 1604. Apartments feature kitchens with black appliances, bathrooms with granite counters and bedrooms with plush carpets. On-site clubhouse, park, fitness center and infinity pool. Community offers organized social activities.
8 Units Available
Willshire Terrace
Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Alcove at Alamo Heights our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of our competition! Our one, two- and three-bedroom floorplans are perfect for any lifestyle.
26 Units Available
Stone Oak
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1318 sqft
Proximity to U.S.-281 Access Road, the Methodist Stone Oak Hospital, and Timberwood Park. Indulge in relaxing unit features, such as bathtub and carpeting. Enjoy fitness-focused community amenities, including a basketball court and 24-hr gym.
32 Units Available
Stone Oak
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,984
1534 sqft
Located near highways and Methodist Stone Oak Hospital. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, patio/balconies, and walk-in closets. Carport and detached garage spaces available with fee. Pool and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
9 Units Available
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
887 sqft
Rosillo Creek Apartments is located at 5239 Eisenhauer Rd., San Antonio, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
City Guide for Selma, TX

" I'm just out of Austin bound for San Antone/ With the radio blastin' and the bird dog on/ There's a speed trap up ahead in Selma Town/ But no local yokel gonna shut me down" - Steve Earle

The city of Selma is located in central Texas and considered to be a part of the San Antonio Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is only 16 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio, just as you cross Cibolo Creek on I-35. First settled in 1847, Selma has been little more than a speed trap for Texans traveling from San Antonio to Austin during the latter part of the 20th century. However, it has finally begun to grow and prosper from an economic standpoint, as opposed to earning its keep on money from those who drive too fast. Economically speaking, the horse track, Retama Park is a huge boon for Selma. Open daily for simulcast events, the live track is open every summer from June through August for the best horse racing Texas has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Selma, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Selma apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Selma apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

