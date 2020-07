Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage in nice neighborhood with easy access to 175. Fresh paint, tile through out. range, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Immediate move in. Rent will be prorated if move in is not 1st of the month. Small pets please. Pets over 10 pounds will be on a case by case basis and will cause an increase in pet deposit. Home has a security system and it IS armed. Please turn off all lights and re-arm security system.