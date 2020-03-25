3305 Whisper Manor

Amenities

Fabulous single story conveniently located to Randolph AFB, and in the highly sought after Schertz/Cibolo ISD school district. Neutral colors, vinyl plank floors on common area and carpet in bedrooms only for that clean look. Split floor plan with automatic garage door opener, sprinkler system, for easy yard maintenance. This beautiful home is conveniently located to tons of great shopping, restaurants with just a short drive to the Forum Shopping Center, New Braunfels for lots of great entertainment.